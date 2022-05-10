Sport

PODCAST: Cork lose to Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn | Diarmuid Duggan gives us his reflections

May 10th, 2022 9:11 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

On this week's show we're chatting to ex-Cork footballer Diarmuid Duggan about Cork's 23 points to 11 loss to Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn last Saturday.

Despite the losing margin there were plenty of positives for John Cleary and his players to take out of the game and it looks like they have a solid foundation to build from ahead of the All Ireland qualifiers in a few weeks.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.