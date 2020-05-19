Sport

PODCAST: Cork footballer Mark Collins on injuries, keeping himself busy and what Castlehaven means to him

May 19th, 2020 5:56 PM

By Jack McCarron

--

Cork and Castlehaven footballer Mark Collins should be looking forward to a Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry this Sunday - but the GAA season is on hold with the current crisis.

We caught up with him to talk about county, club, his injury setback earlier this year, how he is keeping himself busy without football and what Castlehaven means to him.

