PODCAST: Cork footballer Mark Collins on injuries, keeping himself busy and what Castlehaven means to him

Sport
May, 2020
Tony Davis: While there might be some enjoyment at club level, I don’t think an inter-county footballer is enjoying it
Read more
--
Cork and Castlehaven footballer Mark Collins should be looking forward to a Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry this Sunday - but the GAA season is on hold with the current crisis.
We caught up with him to talk about county, club, his injury setback earlier this year, how he is keeping himself busy without football and what Castlehaven means to him.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.