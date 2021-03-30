Sport

PODCAST: Bandon stalwart Pat Prendergast looks ahead to his 25th season and Laura Guest on Darren Sweetnam's Munster exit

March 30th, 2021 11:53 AM

By Southern Star Team

--

We’re chatting club football and hurling today with Bandon goalkeeper Pat Prendergast and dare we say it - looking forward to the yet to be confirmed season ahead.

Prendergast is a club legend and chats to us about planning for his 25th season at adult level.

We also catch up with ex-Munster player and coach Laura Guest about the news that Dunmanway’s Darren Sweetnam is set to leave the province to join Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the Top 14.

Kieran and Jack also dissect Ireland's dismal 1-0 loss to Luxembourg on Saturday evening.

