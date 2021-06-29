PODCAST: Alan Quinlan on Gavin Coombes & Fineen Wycherley's Ireland prospects and Cork City's new assistant manager Richie Holland

--

On this week’s podcast we’re chatting to Ireland and Munster rugby legend Alan Quinlan about the two West Cork men, Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes, in Andy Farrell’s latest Ireland squad

Ireland take on Japan on Saturday and the USA a week later so we’ll ask Alan if he thinks Coombes and Wycherley will have a part to play.

We also hear from Cork City's new assistant manager Richie Holland.

The Bandon-man caught up with Ger McCarthy recently to chat about his career in coaching and his role with Cork City.

But we have to start with the epic clash between Ireland’s fastest woman Phil Healy and up and coming sprint star Rhasidat Adeleke in the final of the Irish women’s 200m at Morton Stadium on Sunday.

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast and what a couple of months we have in store.

Not only is the club action set to return but there’s also the small matter of the Munster and All Ireland inter-county championships and of course the Tokyo Olympics.

We’ll be covering all that great sport in-depth on the podcast and we couldn’t be happier about going on that journey with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union is well known for supporting local West Cork sport at all levels and we look forward to telling that story throughout the summer and beyond.

Access Credit Union - funding dreams for over 50 years.

