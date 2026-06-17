PICTURE SPECIAL: West Cork Sciath na Scol football standards reach new heights

THE most abiding memory that one took away from the West Cork Sciath na Scol football finals in Ahamilla, played in perfect conditions, was the amazing standard of play in all grades, big schools and small.
There can be little doubt that the ‘new’ football has been a huge success and the young players have taken to it like ducks to water.
The Skibbereen boys’ team that won Roinn 1 was undoubtedly the best Sciath na Scol football team we have seen in the 36 years of this competition. The defensive displays given by Bantry and Kealkill in the Roinn 1 girls’ final would have done credit to a senior club team.
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Add in some wonderful scoring exploits and goalkeeping heroics and this was a day to savour for all football fans.
We need not mention the excitement, the drama, the colours, the supporters, chanting, cheering – not a single boo to be heard all day – the singing, the bodhrans and, of course, the tears of joy and sorrow. We had it all in perfect sunshine. Take a bow to all involved – players, teachers, supporters, referees, umpires and the organising committee.
Eighteen finals – six boys, six girls and six mixed – were run off with military precision, beginning at 9.30am and finishing at 3pm.
Thirty-one schools stretching from the Cúl Aodha Gaeltacht in the north to Rath in the south, and from Timoleague in the east to Cahermore on the tip of the Beara peninsula took part after a series of qualifying rounds during the past month.
Five schools were attempting the double, boys and girls, on the day – Timoleague, Kilmeen, Kealkill, Cúl Aodha and Lisheen. The first two succeeded but the last three suffered the disappointment of losing both finals. Strangely, not a single final was drawn.
The organising committee consists of: chairman, David Keohane, Castletownshend NS; vice-chairman, Diarmuid Duggan, Enniskeane Central School; secretary, Darragh Carey, Kealkill NS; treasurer, Fiona O’Regan, Maultrahane NS; assistant treasurer, Mary Ann Hayes, Caheragh NS; committee, Seán Coughlan, Bandon NS, and Barry O’Driscoll, Ballinacarriga NS.
Referees on duty were Jimmy O’Sullivan, Kealkill; Conor McCarthy and Liam O’Shea, Rosscarbery; Gavin Daly, Ballinacarriga; Niall O’Regan, Skibbereen; and Peter O’Leary, Castletownbere.
All the umpiring, etc., was carried out by a small army of transition year students from Clonakilty Community College. Presenting the cups to the winners and shields to the runners-up were Cork footballers Ruairí Deane and David Buckley.
Ballinacarriga NS, runners up in Roinn 6, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Glandore NS, runners up in Roinn 5 Boys, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Glandore NS, runners up in Roinn 5 Boys, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Cork footballer Ruairí Deane with Ballinagree NS, winners of Roinn 8 Mixed.
Scoil Fhionbarra Ballingeary, winners of Roinn 5, with Cork footballer David Buckley. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Scoil Mhuire agus Bharra, winners of Roinn 1 Girls, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
(Photos: Paddy Feen)
The Caheragh NS team that won the Roinn 6 final, with Cork ace Ruairí Deane.
Cahermore NS, winners of Roinn 7 Mixed, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, winners of Roinn 2, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Scoil an Chroí Ro Naofa, Castletownbere, runners up in Roinn 2, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Clogagh NS, runners up in Roinn 8 Mixed, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Scoil na mBuachaillí Clonakilty, runners up in Roinn 1, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Coomhola NS, winners of Roinn 6 Boys, with Cork footballer David Buckley.
Derrycreha NS, runners up in Roinn 10 Mixed, with Cork star Ruairí Deane.
Dreeny NS, winners of Roinn 12 Mixed, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Dromclough NS, runners up of Roinn 12 Mixed, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Bunscoil Fachtna Rosscarbery, runners up in Roinn 3 Girls, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Kealkill NS, runners up in Roinn 1 Girls, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Kealkill NS, runners up in Roinn 2 Boys, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Kilcolman NS, runners up in Roinn 9, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Kilmeen NS, winners of Roinn 4, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Winners of the Roinn 4 final Kilmeen NS with Cork footballer David Buckley.
Laragh NS, runners up in Roinn 3 Boys, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Leap NS, winners of Roinn 9 Mixed, with Cork senior footballer Ruairí Deane.
Lisheen NS, runners up of Roinn 6 Boys, with Cork star Ruairí Deane.
Lisheen NS, runners up in the Roinn 6 Girls final, with Cork star Ruairí Deane.
Maultrahane NS, winners of Roinn 11 Mixed, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Réidh ma nDoirí NS, runners up in Roinn 7, with Cork ace David Buckley.
Rath NS, winners of Roinn 3 Boys, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Scoil Chúil Aodha, runners up in the Roinn 4 Girls final, with with Cork star David Buckley.
Scoil Chúil Aodha, runners up in Roinn 4 Boys, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Cork footballer David Buckley with the St Patrick Boys NS Skibbereen team that won the Roinn 1 Boys' final.
(Photos: Paddy Feen)
St Enda's Kilnadur, winners of Roinn 10 Mixed, with Cork senior Ruairí Deane.
Timoleague NS, winners of Roinn 3 Girls, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Timoleague NS, winners of Roinn 2, with Cork ace Ruairí Deane.
Trafrask NS, runners up of Roinn 11 Mixed 5, with Cork footballer Ruairí Deane.
Scoil Naomh Bhríde, Union Hall, winners of the Roinn 5 Boys title.