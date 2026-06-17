PICTURE SPECIAL: West Cork Sciath na Scol football standards reach new heights

THE most abiding memory that one took away from the West Cork Sciath na Scol football finals in Ahamilla, played in perfect conditions, was the amazing standard of play in all grades, big schools and small.

There can be little doubt that the ‘new’ football has been a huge success and the young players have taken to it like ducks to water.

The Skibbereen boys’ team that won Roinn 1 was undoubtedly the best Sciath na Scol football team we have seen in the 36 years of this competition. The defensive displays given by Bantry and Kealkill in the Roinn 1 girls’ final would have done credit to a senior club team.

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Add in some wonderful scoring exploits and goalkeeping heroics and this was a day to savour for all football fans.

We need not mention the excitement, the drama, the colours, the supporters, chanting, cheering – not a single boo to be heard all day – the singing, the bodhrans and, of course, the tears of joy and sorrow. We had it all in perfect sunshine. Take a bow to all involved – players, teachers, supporters, referees, umpires and the organising committee.

Eighteen finals – six boys, six girls and six mixed – were run off with military precision, beginning at 9.30am and finishing at 3pm.

Thirty-one schools stretching from the Cúl Aodha Gaeltacht in the north to Rath in the south, and from Timoleague in the east to Cahermore on the tip of the Beara peninsula took part after a series of qualifying rounds during the past month.

Five schools were attempting the double, boys and girls, on the day – Timoleague, Kilmeen, Kealkill, Cúl Aodha and Lisheen. The first two succeeded but the last three suffered the disappointment of losing both finals. Strangely, not a single final was drawn.

The organising committee consists of: chairman, David Keohane, Castletownshend NS; vice-chairman, Diarmuid Duggan, Enniskeane Central School; secretary, Darragh Carey, Kealkill NS; treasurer, Fiona O’Regan, Maultrahane NS; assistant treasurer, Mary Ann Hayes, Caheragh NS; committee, Seán Coughlan, Bandon NS, and Barry O’Driscoll, Ballinacarriga NS.

Referees on duty were Jimmy O’Sullivan, Kealkill; Conor McCarthy and Liam O’Shea, Rosscarbery; Gavin Daly, Ballinacarriga; Niall O’Regan, Skibbereen; and Peter O’Leary, Castletownbere.

All the umpiring, etc., was carried out by a small army of transition year students from Clonakilty Community College. Presenting the cups to the winners and shields to the runners-up were Cork footballers Ruairí Deane and David Buckley.