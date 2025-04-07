PHOTO GALLERY: Champions Castlehaven celebrate in style

THEY celebrated like kings, and so they should – the reigning county premier senior football champions took centre stage at the Castlehaven GAA Victory Dinner Dance.
The back-to-back county premier senior winning Castlehaven team were honoured in style at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen, and even special guest Pat Spillane, from across the county bounds in Kerry, will have appreciated the talent within the current Haven senior team.
Like Seanie Cahalane’s men delivered on the pitch last season, Spillane delivered as the special guest last weekend, regaling the attendance with stories of his football career, his life and the GAA in general. The Kerry football legend also recalled his great battles with Castlehaven’s own Niall Cahalane during their playing days. The duo even took part in a question and answer session with compère Sean O’Neill.
It was then time for county chairman Pat Horgan and Pat Spillane to present the county medals to victorious Castlehaven players. Team captain Mark Collins thanked the club, players, management and backroom team for the huge effort during 2024. Club chairman Anthony Walsh finished off the night with a speech about the great achievement of the team winning back-to-back county titles, as the team targets the three-in-a-row this season.
Marie Limrick, Aisling Hurley, and Kate and Caroline Walsh at Castlehaven's night of celebration. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Castlehaven GAA Club committtee members and officers at the club's celebration dinner at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen. From left, Anthony Walsh (chairperson), Pat Horgan (Cork County Board Chairman), Dan Buckley (president), Pat Spillane (guest speaker), Catherine Courtney (registrar), Andy Whelton (secretary), Batt Maguire (PRO), Shane Nolan (treasurer) and Mark Collins (senior team captain).
(Photos: Anne Minihane)
Former Castlehaven and Cork inter-county players Michael Maguire and Niall Cahalane with Kerry football legend Pat Spillane. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Enjoying the celebration dinner were Una Bohane, Lui O'Donovan, Donna Minihane and Maeve McCarthy. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Catherine and Tom Limrick, Union Hall, enjoying the Castlehaven GAA victory dinner dance. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Enjoying the Castlehaven celebrations were, from left, Mark Collins, Ryan Deasy, Seanie Cahalane, Brian Hurley and David Whelton. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Jack O'Neill, Shane O'Connell, Oisín Daly and Joseph Bohane at Castlehaven's dinner dance. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Tina and Sean Browne at the dinner dance. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Jamie O'Driscoll, Tiarnan Collins and Fiachra Collins at the Castlehaven GAA celebration dinner. (Photo: Anne Minihane)