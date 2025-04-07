PHOTO GALLERY: Champions Castlehaven celebrate in style

THEY celebrated like kings, and so they should – the reigning county premier senior football champions took centre stage at the Castlehaven GAA Victory Dinner Dance.

The back-to-back county premier senior winning Castlehaven team were honoured in style at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen, and even special guest Pat Spillane, from across the county bounds in Kerry, will have appreciated the talent within the current Haven senior team.

Like Seanie Cahalane’s men delivered on the pitch last season, Spillane delivered as the special guest last weekend, regaling the attendance with stories of his football career, his life and the GAA in general. The Kerry football legend also recalled his great battles with Castlehaven’s own Niall Cahalane during their playing days. The duo even took part in a question and answer session with compère Sean O’Neill.

It was then time for county chairman Pat Horgan and Pat Spillane to present the county medals to victorious Castlehaven players. Team captain Mark Collins thanked the club, players, management and backroom team for the huge effort during 2024. Club chairman Anthony Walsh finished off the night with a speech about the great achievement of the team winning back-to-back county titles, as the team targets the three-in-a-row this season.