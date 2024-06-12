Phil Healy to run third leg for relay team in European final

PHIL Healy will run the third leg for the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team in the final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome tonight.

Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) will once again lead out the team, passing the baton to Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) who dons the green singlet for the fourth time in these championships.

Adeleke will hand over to Phil Healy (Bandon AC), before Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC), who is running for the fifth time this week, anchors the team home.

The race gets underway at 8:05pm tonight Irish Time in the iconic Stadio Olimpico and will be live on RTÉ2.

