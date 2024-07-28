Paul and Fintan start defence of Olympic title in style

OLYMPIC champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy got the defence of their Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls title off to an impressive start on Sunday morning.

The Skibb dream team won heat three with clear water to Norway in second, and these two advance to the A/B semi-finals on Wednesday morning while the remaining crews will enter the repêchage on Monday morning.

Paul and Fintan hit the front in the second quarter of the race, and stamped their class on the heat to win in 6:34.12, well ahead of Norway (6:41.77), with Greece, Ukraine and Egypt all trailing behind.

After the Swiss and Italian doubles won their heats, this was the ideal response from Paul and Fintan.