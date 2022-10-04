O'Sullivan and Phelan shortlisted for TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards

TWO Cork footballers have been nominated for 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards.

It was a disappointing season for the Rebels who bowed out of the All-Ireland series at the quarter-final stage, losing 2-13 to 0-17 against Mayo. But Cork’s efforts in 2022 have been rewarded with nominations for 2018 All-Stars Róisín Phelan and Doireann O’Sullivan.

No surprise that senior champions Meath lead the way with 13 nominations on the list of 45 nominees, while runners-up Kerry have received 11 nominations.

One goalkeeper will be chosen from the shortlist of three, with three players selected from each of the full-back, half-back, half-forward and full-forward lines for inclusion in the TG4 All Star team, along with two midfielders from the six nominated.

The 2022 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.

The 2022 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night, while the 2022 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.

2022 TG4 All Star nominees:

GOALKEEPER: Anna Carr (Armagh), Ciara Butler (Kerry), Monica McGuirk (Meath).

FULL BACK LINE: Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal), Tanya Kennedy (Donegal), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Eilís Lynch (Kerry), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Danielle Caldwell (Mayo), Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Shauna Ennis (Meath).

HALF BACK LINE: Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal), Nicola Ward (Galway), Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), Emma Costello (Kerry), Kathryn Sullivan (Mayo), Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath), Emma Troy (Meath).

MIDFIELD: Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal), Cáit Lynch (Kerry), Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath), Orlagh Lally (Meath).

HALF FORWARD LINE: Niamh Hegarty (Donegal), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Anna Galvin (Kerry), Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Síofra O’Shea (Kerry), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Emma Duggan (Meath), Kelsey Nesbitt (Meath), Vikki Wall (Meath).

FULL FORWARD LINE: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Aoife McCoy (Armagh), Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry), Mo Nerney (Laois), Lisa Cafferky (Mayo), Stacey Grimes (Meath), Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath).