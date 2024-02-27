Oisin McDonald strikes gold for Kilmurry with late winner

Kilmurry 1-16

Donoughmore 1-14 (aet)

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

A THRILLING Macroom Motors Mid Cork U21B football championship final at Carrigadrohid ended in victory for Kilmurry – their winning goal came three minutes from the end of extra time and turned impending defeat into joyous victory.

It was heartbreaking for Donoughmore who enjoyed a two-point advantage with time ticking on in extra time but the Kilmurry goal was followed by a further point and there was no time left for Donoughmore to stage a revival.

Popular fancies Kilmurry got off to a good start with points from Laurence Aisling and a Joe McGinn free but Donoughmore were on level terms by the ninth minute. Kilmurry added four points to their tally – per Oisín McDonald, Joe McGinn 2 and Laurence Aisling – to lead by 0-6 to 0-2. David McDonnell cut the deficit with a Donoughmore free.

There was a sensational finish to the half when Donoughmore got a goal in a crowded goalmouth from Adam Dinan and followed on with a point from Seán O’Hanlon to lead by 1-4 to 0-6 after a half that had seen Kilmurry largely in control.

The sides were level on the restart when Denis O’Mullane kicked over. Kilmurry then moved two clear before Donoughmore came back strongly; the sides were level, 0-11 to 1-8, in the 50th minute. The lead alternated once again but Donoughmore held a one-point advantage before a 60th-minute free from Joe McGinn earned Kilmurry extra time, 0-14 to 1-11 the score.

In extra time Donoughmore hit Kilmurry with three early points, the winners responded with a point from a free and two points separated the teams at the break. This two-point gap in Donoughmore’s favour remained until three minutes from time when Oisín McDonald found the net to give Kilmurry a sensational lead. Laurence Aisling added a point to add to the winners’ advantage.

Kilmurry: Cian Desmond; Eoin Keane, Gearóid O’Mahony, Fionn Kelleher; Sean O’Leary, Alexander Aisling, Max O’Leary; Laurence Aisling, Conor Kelleher; Rory Duggan, Joe O’Mullane, Oisín McDonald; Michael Fitton, Joe McGinn, Denis O’Mullane. Sub: Alan Desmond

Donoughmore: Stephen McSweeney; Finn O’Callaghan, Josh Crowley, Frankie Honohan; Billy O’Sullivan, Kevin O’Connell, Seán O’Hanlon; Cian Buckley, Jack Honohan; David O’Connell, Adam Dinan, Darragh Lawton; David McDonnell, Dylan Danagher, Gavin O’Sullivan. Subs: Seán Broderick, Scott Barrett, Daniel Holland, DJ Foley, Liam O’Sullivan.

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).