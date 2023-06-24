O'Donovan's late winner sends Rebels into last eight

CORK 1-14

ROSCOMMON 0-16

THE Rebels are on the rise.

Cork booked their place in the last eight of the All-Ireland senior football championship after a dramatic preliminary quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Trailing by four points at one stage of the first half, Cork led by five at one point in the second half before Roscommon reeled off five scores in a row to haul themselves level.

Big moments call for big players, and up stepped second-half sub Kevin O’Donovan to fist over the winning score in injury time.

It’s the second week in a row that Cork has beaten a Division 1 side, and it’s another step forward for this group who will now be watching Monday’s quarter-final draw with interest. Dublin, Armagh and Derry are the potential opponents.

Roscommon made to pay for their possession based approach today. They attempted to hold the ball for the final shot against Cork, only to give away a cheap free and the winning score up the other end. pic.twitter.com/PyxgTxZHIj — Gary Connaughton (@gconnaughton15) June 24, 2023

Cork, without injured captain Brian Hurley, had trailed by four points after 26 minutes of the opening half, having struggled to make inroads against the Connacht side.

But three points in a row at the end of that half changed the complexion of the game. Steven Sherlock (free), Tommy Walsh and Matty Taylor all hit the target to make it a one-point game at the break, 0-7 to 0-6.

Two Rory Maguire points at the start of the second half, answered by a Roscommon 45, had the sides level, 0-8 apiece, before Chris Óg Jones and Enda Smith swapped scores.

Scores from Luke Fahy and Sherlock (free) pushed Cork two clear after the third quarter, but Roscommon hit back with a Daire Cregg mark to cut the deficit to a single point.

Then, 22 minutes into the second half, sub Conor Corbett, on for Ruairi Deane, struck for a goal to push Cork four clear, 1-12 to 0-11. Chris Óg Jones’ second point stretched the lead to five before two Diarmuid Murtagh efforts hauled Roscommon back to within one score with seven minutes left.

Point by point, the Rossies closed in and trailed by just a single point, 1-13 to 0-15, coming down the home straight before Ciaráin Murtagh levelled the game on 69 minutes.

Two minutes into injury time, Kevin O’Donovan nudged Cork back in front, fisting over the winning score. There was a late red card for Roscommon’s Enda Smith.

Next up: an All-Ireland quarter-final next weekend.