O’Donovan and Republic of Ireland schoolboys rescue draw

WEST Cork teen John O’Donovan played the full game as the Republic of Ireland salvaged a draw against Northern Ireland in their Centenary Shield clash.

Clonakilty Community College student O’Donovan, who also played the entire 90 minutes of Ireland’s competition opener against Scotland, lined out in defence as the Republic twice came from behind in a 2-2 draw at Maginn Park in Buncrana. Super sub Leon Ayinde’s 94th-minute goal rescued a dramatic draw for the young boys in green.

It means that O’Donovan and Co, with a win and a draw from their opening two games, still have a chance to win the Centenary Shield as they face two tough away games.

Next up for the Republic of Ireland schoolboys – and Cork City U19 defender O’Donovan – is an away game against England this Friday, 8th, in Eastleigh FC, Hampshire (7pm kick-off). Ireland will finish off their campaign away to Wales on Thursday, April 21st.