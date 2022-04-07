Sport

O’Donovan and Republic of Ireland schoolboys rescue draw

April 7th, 2022 2:30 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Ardfield's John O'Donovan (back row, left) and the Republic of Ireland schoolboys' team that drew with Northern Ireland in the Centenary Shield.

Share this article

WEST Cork teen John O’Donovan played the full game as the Republic of Ireland salvaged a draw against Northern Ireland in their Centenary Shield clash.

Clonakilty Community College student O’Donovan, who also played the entire 90 minutes of Ireland’s competition opener against Scotland, lined out in defence as the Republic twice came from behind in a 2-2 draw at Maginn Park in Buncrana. Super sub Leon Ayinde’s 94th-minute goal rescued a dramatic draw for the young boys in green.

It means that O’Donovan and Co, with a win and a draw from their opening two games, still have a chance to win the Centenary Shield as they face two tough away games.

Next up for the Republic of Ireland schoolboys – and Cork City U19 defender O’Donovan – is an away game against England this Friday, 8th, in Eastleigh FC, Hampshire (7pm kick-off). Ireland will finish off their campaign away to Wales on Thursday, April 21st.    

 

***

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.