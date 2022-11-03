No West Cork Rally for BRC ‘23

ALTHOUGH four-time British Rally champion Keith Cronin has still to decide if he will contest next season’s British Rally Championship, the series will not include the West Cork Rally.

A new-look seven round series features four tarmac and three gravel events.

The series begins with the Malcolm Wilson Rally in Cumbria on March 11 - a new event for the series - a week prior to the West Cork Rally and that appears to be the main reason for not including the Clonakilty event in the championship.

There is no doubt that it is more of a loss for the BRC organisers than it is for all involved with the West Cork Rally.

Given the proximity of the West Cork event to the BRC’s opening round it is an understandable development.

The inclusion of the Ypres Rally in Belgium in late June seems a far more expensive option for the BRC crews however.

With the Ulster Rally making a return to the championship, an additional Irish round has the propensity of being more beneficial to the British series.

Speaking to The Southern Star Keith Cronin said: ‘Firstly, I haven’t decided on 2023, I was waiting for the dates to be published. Now I will speak with sponsors and others and take it from there.’

‘It would have been nice if it (the West Cork Rally) was included and given the Ulster Rally is back in, I think more Irish crews would sign up for the championship.’

2023 British Rally Championship dates: 1. Malcolm Wilson Rally, Cockermouth (March 11); 2. Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally, Duns (May 26/27); 3. Ardeca Ypres Rally, Belgium (June 23/24); 4. Modern Tyres Ulster Rally, Newry (August 18/19); 5. Get Connected Rali Ceredigion, Aberystwyth (September 2/3); 6. Trackrod Rally Yorkshire, Filey (September 22/23); 7. Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally, Llandudno (October 27/28).