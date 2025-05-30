No changes on Cork football team for crunch Kerry clash

JOHN Cleary has named his starting team for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC group 2 encounter against Kerry (4.45pm) in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The line-up named shows no changes from their defeat to Meath (0-12 to 1-13) although Seán Brady, Seán Walsh and Brian Hurley make a return to the panel. Walsh and Hurley are both deemed fit by the management while Brady comes back from his suspension.

Matty Taylor, despite going off with a knock in the last game, starts.

The full team is named below:

1. Micheál Aodh Martin, Nemo Rangers

2. Seán Meehan, Kiskeam

3. Daniel O’Mahony, Knocknagree (c)

4. Maurice Shanley, Clonakilty

5. Brian O’Driscoll, Carrigaline

6. Seán Powter, Douglas

7. Matty Taylor, Mallow

8. Ian Maguire, St Finbarr’s

9. Colm O’Callaghan, Éire Óg

10. Paul Walsh, Kanturk

11. Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree

12. Seán McDonnell, Mallow

13. Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers

14. Cathail O’Mahony, Mitchelstown

15. Chris Óg Jones, Uíbh Laoire

Substitutes:

16. Patrick Doyle, Knocknagree

17. Neil Lordan, Ballinora

18. Seán Brady, Ballygarvan

19. Rory Maguire, Castlehaven

20. Luke Fahy, Ballincollig

21. Seán Walsh, Mitchelstown

22. Conor Cahalane, Castlehaven

23. Ruairí Deane, Bantry Blues

24. Éanna O’Hanlon, Kilshannig

25. Hugh O’Connor, Newmarket

26. Brian Hurley, Castlehaven

Standby Players:

Darragh Cashman, Millstreet

Conor Corbett, Clyda Rovers

David Buckley, Newcestown

Seán Dore, Ballincollig.