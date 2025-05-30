No changes on Cork football team for crunch Kerry clash

JOHN Cleary has named his starting team for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC group 2 encounter against Kerry (4.45pm) in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
The line-up named shows no changes from their defeat to Meath (0-12 to 1-13) although Seán Brady, Seán Walsh and Brian Hurley make a return to the panel. Walsh and Hurley are both deemed fit by the management while Brady comes back from his suspension.
Matty Taylor, despite going off with a knock in the last game, starts.
The full team is named below:
1. Micheál Aodh Martin, Nemo Rangers
2. Seán Meehan, Kiskeam
3. Daniel O’Mahony, Knocknagree (c)
4. Maurice Shanley, Clonakilty
5. Brian O’Driscoll, Carrigaline
6. Seán Powter, Douglas
7. Matty Taylor, Mallow
8. Ian Maguire, St Finbarr’s
9. Colm O’Callaghan, Éire Óg
10. Paul Walsh, Kanturk
11. Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree
12. Seán McDonnell, Mallow
13. Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers
14. Cathail O’Mahony, Mitchelstown
15. Chris Óg Jones, Uíbh Laoire
Substitutes:
16. Patrick Doyle, Knocknagree
17. Neil Lordan, Ballinora
18. Seán Brady, Ballygarvan
19. Rory Maguire, Castlehaven
20. Luke Fahy, Ballincollig
21. Seán Walsh, Mitchelstown
22. Conor Cahalane, Castlehaven
23. Ruairí Deane, Bantry Blues
24. Éanna O’Hanlon, Kilshannig
25. Hugh O’Connor, Newmarket
26. Brian Hurley, Castlehaven
Standby Players:
Darragh Cashman, Millstreet
Conor Corbett, Clyda Rovers
David Buckley, Newcestown
Seán Dore, Ballincollig.