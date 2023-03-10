Niamh and Saskia in Ireland squad for U18 Six Nations

TWO Bantry Bay RFC rising stars have been named in the Ireland U18 Women’s squad for the upcoming U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival at Wellington College in England. It takes place between April 6th and 15th.

Niamh McCarthy and Saskia Wycherley are amongst seven Munster players included in head coach Larissa Muldoon’s Ireland squad.

Both McCarthy and Wycherley, the latter being the younger sister to Munster stars Fineen and Josh, were on the Munster U18 girls’ squad for last month’s interprovincial series against Connacht and Leinster. Saskia was also co-captain of the Munster team.