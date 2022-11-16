Naomh Abán hit the summit in Munster

Naomh Abán 0-7

Oola 0-5

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

HAVING recovered from an uncertain start in the Munster ladies junior football club final in Mallow, Naomh Abán were entitled to fancy their chances of coming out on top when they finished the first half on level terms with Limerick kingpins Oola.

Their prospects took on an even rosier when, backed by a strong wind, they went two points up within six minutes of the resumption, but, as things transpired, they were made to battle hard for a victory that surely tasted all the sweeter because the issue remained in the balance for so long.

Naomh Abán manager Noel MacDonnacha agreed it was heart-stopping stuff in the closing stages as Oola pressed hard for the scores they needed to pull the game out of the fire.

‘We were put to the pin of our collar to hold out near the end, but we’ve relied on our backs to dig us out all year, and, in fairness, they dug us out again today,’ he remarked.

He admitted the mood was positive in the dressing-room at half time, although he was aware Oola, with two Limerick seniors in the full-forward line, didn’t lack potential in attack.

‘At the same time, our defence was well organised, so we knew it was going to be very hard to break us down, and I thought all our players stood up in what was a savage performance. ‘We’re in an All-Ireland series now, and we’ve got ten minors on this team, so today’s win is going to bring them on massively,’ he suggested.

After falling three points behind, Naomh Abán had to wait until the ninth minute to get off the mark, courtesy of full-forward Lydia Ní Dhonnacha.

Thanks primarily to the efforts of dynamic midfielder Amy Ní Dhonnacha and roaming corner-forward Grace Ní Mhurchu, they enjoyed the better of matters territorially for the rest of the first half, with a converted free by Ní Mhurchu and another point from Lydia Ní Donnacha, following good work by Ní Mhurchu and Allanagh Ní hUidhir, earning them parity.

An exchange of points between Oola’s Ellie Burke and Ní Mhurchu in the second quarter left the teams tied, 0-4 to 0-4, at the end of a pulsating opening 30 minutes.

Lydia Ní Donncha nudged Naomh Abán ahead for the first time in the 32nd minute, and centre-back Roisin Ní Chorcora, placed by Eimear Ni Mhurchu, pushed them two points up four minutes later.

Ní Chorcora and Muireann Duinnin were most effective at the heart of a Naomh Abán rearguard that resisted stoutly as a unit in the face of Oola’s mounting pressure as the second-half progressed.

With excitement at fever pitch, Ellie Burke was off-target with an opportunity to bring Oola level from a free in stoppage time before Grace Ní Mhurcu converted a similar chance to seal a memorable victory for the Mid Cork side.

Scorers - Naomh Abán: L Ní Dhonnacha 0-3; G Ní Mhurchu 0-3 (2f); R Ní Chorcora 0-1. Oola: E Burke 0-4 (2f), A Ryan 0-1.

Naomh Abán: L Ní hAodha; U Ní Thuathaigh, N Ní Dhuinnin, A Ní Chriodain; E Ní Cheallaigh, R Ní Chorcora, ME Ní Cheilleachair; A Ní Dhonnacha, G Ní Luasa; A Ní Uidhir, E Ní Mhurchu, C Ní Fhaolain; A Ní Mheachair, L Ní Dhonnacha, G Ní Mhurchu. Subs: J Ní Ceallaigh for E Ní Mhurchu (51), C Ní Mhurchu for Ní hUidhir (59).

Oola: K O’Dwyer; M Moloney, S Moloney, F Bradshaw; K Fitzgibbon, M Hayes, G O’Dwyer; C Fahy, L Coughlan; E Burke, E Kennedy, L Stokes; A O’Dea, A Ryan, C O’Brien. Subs: C Hayes for G O’Dwyer (ht), E Crowe for Fahy (ht), K Bradshaw for Kennedy (55).

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry).