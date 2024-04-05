Sport

Munster name team for Champions Cup clash with Northampton

April 5th, 2024 12:11 PM

By Sean Holland

Munster’s Jack Crowley named at 10 for Munster's clash with Northampton Saints.

Munster have named their squad for their huge Champions Cup clash with Northampton Saints on Sunday. There's a distinct West Cork flavour to the team with Jack Crowley, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes all starting. Bantry's Josh Wycherley is named among the substitutes.

The game kicks off at 12.30 on Sunday, April 7th at 12.30pm.

Full team named below.

Munster: Mike Haley; Simon Zebo, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Tadhg Beirne (C), RG Snyman; Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Seán O’Brien.

*****

