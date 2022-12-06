MMA star Loughnane’s links to Ballydehob

THE Manchester MMA star who won the Professional Fighters League (PFL) World Championship featherweight title – and one million dollars in prize money – has strong connections to West Cork.

British fighter Brendan Loughnane became a millionaire recently when he defeated Bubba Jenkins to win this prestigious title at Madison Square Gardens in New York, and the village of Ballydehob was celebrating his success that also carried a $1,000,000 prize.

Brendan’s great grandmother was a sister of the late Robert Cleary of Ballydehob, so he has a link to the village. This proves again that West Cork genes are the best in the world.

Loughnane’s fourth-round stoppage of Jenkins was so impressive that MMA superstar Conor McGregor urged the UFC to sign him up.

‘UFC, sign Brendan Loughnane. Exciting fighter. A back story with the company. And of the European side. A money in the bank uk/Europe signing. Congrats on the win,’ McGregor tweeted.