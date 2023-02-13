Millie adds Munster LGFA Award to her collection

RISING Cork dual star Millie Condon has been named the Munster LGFA Young Player of the Year for 2022.

The Ballinascarthy teenager (17), who plays camogie with Bal and football with Clonakilty, enjoyed a terrific 2022 campaign with school and county.

She was named player of the match when Sacred Heart Clonakilty beat Our Lady’s Bower, 1-11 to 3-3, to win the Lidl All-Ireland PPS Senior C football final in April.

Dual star Millie then took her impressive form to the inter-county stage and helped Cork win both the All-Ireland minor football and camogie titles, as well as Munster crowns in both too. Swelling her already impressive medal and trophy collection Millie also picked up a Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Youth quarterly award and is one of the young guns in the running for the prestigious 2022 West Cork Youth Sports Star award that will be presented at the gala awards ceremony on March 11th.

Millie will be a key player with the Cork minor football and camogie panels again this year, and the Leaving Cert student is also hoping to inspire her school to more glory when they contest a Munster senior B football final.