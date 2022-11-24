Meghan Collins leads team to glory

BÓL Chumann’s Ladies Committee organised a very successful women’s team event at Dunderrow on Saturday morning.

Fortunately, given recent trends, idyllic weather conditions greeted the fine turnout, and it was down to business shortly after the 10am start time. Teams of three were the order of the day with each including a leading player from adult ranks accompanied by a newcomer and one of the game's rising stars from the underage grades.

It was a morning when top senior exponent Meghan Collins showed good form from the off. Well supported by Laura Slattery and the excellent Amy Ryan from the U14 category, their team ‘A’ set a big early target after each had thrown their six shots. Their mark would stay unbeaten throughout the morning. Mid Cork and the City divisions combined for second place with intermediate player Bernadette Murphy receiving plenty of help from her niece, regional U16 winner Sophie Murphy, and by a splendid performance from Curraheen’s Emily Long.

In the last grouping out, Carbery and Mid Cork came close and notched third spot. Top juniors Eileen McCarthy and Evelyn Foley hit big shots while Eileen’s daughter, Aoife, contributed handsomely.

Following the team scores, a team long-shot rounded off the morning’s events. Meghan Collins’ thundering drive measured at 157 metres ensured another trophy for herself, Laura and Amy. Coming close here were the team composed of Marguerite Collins, All-Ireland intermediate winner Denise Murphy, and another fine exponent from the City, Caolinn Calnan.

Chairperson of the women’s committee, Caroline O’Leary and Bol Chumann chair, Michael Brennan expressed thanks to Mark Coleman of the Dunderrow club and to all who helped in the morning.