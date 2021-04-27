Meet the dream teams plotting for county honours

THE draws for the 2021 Bon Secours County Football and Co-Op Superstores County Hurling Championships will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Thursday, April 29th at 7pm (preceded by the Rebels' Bounty Draw for April) as clubs will discover what routes they will have to take – and teams they’ll need to beat – in order to reach the summit later in the year.

As ever, interest here in West Cork will be high as local senior teams compete for the top honours and odds are that we should be involved in the business end in the various Premier Senior and Senior A championships.

Here, we’ll take a look at the various management teams from senior clubs in West Cork.

***

In the draw for the 2021 Premier Senior Football Championship Castlehaven (still waiting to play the 2020 final against Nemo) are top seeds, Newcestown are second seeds, Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty are third seeds, and Ilen Rovers are fourth seeds.

CARBERY RANGERS – Declan Hayes is the new manager of the Rosscarbery club and his management team includes James Kingston (coach/selector), John Holly (coach), Mark Ronan (selector), Adam Doyle (strength and conditioning) & Denis McSweeney (logistics).

CASTLEHAVEN – James McCarthy remains in the hot-seat and his selectors are John Cleary, Bernie Collins and Brendan Deasy, while Tom Decker looks after strength and conditioning.

CLONAKILTY – Mike ‘Haulie’ O’Neill is back as Clon’s senior manager and he has added Neil Deasy, Brian Murphy and Eoin Ryan to his backroom team.

ILEN ROVERS – Aughadown man Jason Whooley is Ilen’s new manager, and his management team includes Flor O’Driscoll, Brendan Duggan and Diarmuid Duggan.

NEWCESTOWN –Tom Wilson has stayed on as senior football manager, and his selectors include Eugene Desmond, Barry Horgan and Colm O’Driscoll.

CARBERY – Tim Buckley is in charge for a fourth season in a row and he has put together a strong backroom team that includes Ger Dineen (Coachford), Sean O’Donovan (Kilmeen/Kilbree), Stephen Dineen (Bantry Blues), Ger Long (St Mary’s), Stephen Chambers (Dunmanway), John Dineen (St Colum’s), Alison Hayes (strength and conditioning), Darren Kelly (physio), Padraig Reidy (statistics), Donal Shorten (medical officer) and Donal McCarthy (Carbery Board Liaison).

***

Four West Cork teams will compete in the Cork Senior A football championship, with O’Donovan Rossa as top seeds, Bandon are second seeds while both Bantry Blues and Dohenys are fourth seeds for next week’s draw.

BANDON – Colm Aherne has returned as the club’s senior football manager and his management team includes Jimmy Gabriel and Derek O’Driscoll as selectors, Aidan McCarthy (coach) and Stuart Reid (strength and conditioning).

BANTRY BLUES – St Colum’s clubman Colm Cronin is the new man in charge of Bantry’s footballers.

DOHENYS – Declan O’Dwyer succeeds Denis Healy as manager, and his management team consists of Robbie Ahern, Daniel O’Donovan, Paul Deane, Noel O’Donovan and Alison Hayes (strength and conditioning).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA – Martin Bohane, again, is the Skibb team’s manager and there have been slight changes to his management team for 2021, which includes Shane Crowley (coach), Diarmuid Lucey, Sean Carmody and Stephen Cotter (selectors) and Jonathan Davis (strength and conditioning).

***

In the Senior A Hurling Championship, both Bandon and Newcestown are second seeds for next week’s draw.

BANDON – the club has yet to finalise their senior hurling management team.

NEWCESTOWN – Charlie Wilson is the man in charge this season and he has Sean Twomey, James Desmond and Rick Bradfield as selectors.