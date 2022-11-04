Darragh McElhinney and Nicola Tuthill shortlisted for National Athletics Awards

TWO of West Cork’s top young athletes are in the running for National Athletics Awards.

The awards will take place on Wednesday, November 23rd, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry.

Glengarriff man Darragh McElhinney, who has enjoyed another tremendous season, has been nominated for the Endurance Athlete of the Year Award. Between indoor and outdoor Darragh has set six new PBs in 2022, as well as winning two national senior titles – the indoor 3000m crown and outdoor 5000m title. He is up against Brendan Boyce, Brian Fay, Efrem Gidey and Fionnuala McCormack for the award.

Kilbrittain’s Nicola Tuthill, one of the best young athletes to emerge from West Cork in recent times, is shortlisted for the U20 Athlete of the Year award. She secured an impressive eighth-place finish in the hammer throw final at the U20 World Championships in Colombia in August, having dislocated and fractured her elbow in March.