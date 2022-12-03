Match-winner Aisling fires Sullane to huge cup victory

SULLANE have qualified for the national stages of SFAI U12 National Schoolgirls Cup.

A weekend of poor weather led to the cancellation of the majority of West Cork and SFAI fixtures.

One of the few games to survive was Sullane and Cork Schoolgirls League club Riverstown’s SFAI U12 National Schoolgirls Cup (Cork section) third round tie at Coláiste Ghobnatan on Saturday.

Poor weather and a heavy pitch did not deter the hosts with Aisling Kelleher scoring a crucial goal in the first half. A terrific defensive effort coupled with Lily Hoare and Caroline Creedon’s midfield performances kept Riverstown at bay throughout the second period.

Sullane held on for a 1-0 victory to confirm their place in the national stages of the SFUA U12 Schoolgirls Cup. A delighted Ballyvourney club will go into the hat alongside fellow Connacht, Ulster, Leinster and Munster qualifiers. The first round of the national stages is tentatively pencilled in for January.

Abbie Scanlon was Sullane’s best player in a tie where Lily Hoare, Aisling Kelleher and Rionach White also stood out.

Meanwhile, Castlelack’s SFAI U16 Schoolgirls National Trophy first round tie at home to Ballincollig had to be postponed but will be rescheduled for a later date. The same was true of Riverside Athletic’s scheduled trip to Avondale United in the opening round of the SFAI U16 Schoolgirls Trophy on Sunday.

Another rare match to survive the weather was Blarney United and Drinagh Rangers’ SFAI U16 Schoolgirls National Trophy first round match last Sunday. The WCSSL club put in a commendable display before losing 5-0. Emma Hurley, Julia Coakley, Ciara Galvin and Caoimhe Hurley were the pick of the Canon Crowley Park club’s top performers.