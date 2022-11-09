Magical Meabh crowned county U12 road bowling champion

MEABH Cuinnea and Shauna O’Driscoll battled wet conditions to deliver an absorbing U12 county final at Timoleague on bank holiday Monday.

Drimoleague girl Shauna, the West Cork regional champion, was first away and hit a wonderful opener that gave her early leeway. Meabh, from Rosscarbery and representing the Carbery division, was quickly into her groove and levelled the contest with super second and third shots.

The Carbery champion went a bowl clear thanks to a well-delivered sixth to ‘Cleary’s’ but could not shake off her competitive rival. Shauna showed intent with a massive tenth to ‘Barryshall cross that looked to level the contest, but Meabh was equally focused and came close enough to maintain a good advantage. It was still all to play for in the shots on the rise to the ‘monument cross’ before Meabh finally saw off her rival’s game challenge with a splendid second last that brought her within sight of the line.

Ból Chumann chairman Michael Brennan praised both finalists for delivering an excellent contest in difficult circumstances and thanked parents and supporters and the Timoleague Bowling Club for their commitment.