Maeve O'Neill hits qualifying time for Euro U20s

DOHENY AC’s Maeve O’Neill had two reasons to celebrate after her victory in the women’s 800m at the AAI Games at Morton Stadium in Santry.

Not only was it the first time the Ballinacarriga teenager won this title, but her winning time of 2:07.15 – her best time this season – also saw Maeve achieve the qualifying standard for the European Athletics U20 Championships in Israel in August (7th to 10th).

Maeve (19) has been in top form recently, having won gold in the U20 women’s 800m, in 2:11.97, at the National Junior and U23 Championships last month. It was the third year in a row she won this national title. These are exciting times for Maeve as she will embark on a scholarship in the States with Providence College in Rhode Island. Newcestown athlete Jane Buckley is also at the same college and enjoyed a terrific freshman year, so it will be a familiar face from home for Maeve’s American adventure.