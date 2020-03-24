LGFA cancel national football leagues and 2020 Championship is under review

REIGNING Lidl Division 1 league champions Cork will not get a chance to defend their crown after the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) cancelled the rest of the league.

With a ban on all GAA activities at the moment due the Covid-19 pandemic, the LGFA has made a number of decisions on the current season.

Cork and Galway were joint top of Division 1 with two rounds of games to go, and with the top two going straight into the league final, the Rebels were well placed to hold onto the crown – but the rest of the league campaign will not be completed

‘In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prime concern for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association at the present time is the health and wellbeing of our members,’ a statement read.

‘Consequently, a number of decision have been made in respect of LGFA competitions, which have not been taken lightly.

‘The 2020 Lidl National Leagues have been cancelled for 2020, and will not be completed.’

The new-look All-Ireland series is scheduled to throw-in this summer and the LGFA says the championships ‘will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with Government regulations.’

The Lidl Post Primary Schools’ competitions have also been cancelled for 2020, along with the LGFA Interprovincial competition, the All-Ireland U14 championship, Féile na nÓg and Féile Skills.

There is a possibility of provincial action in the U16 and minor Championships when LGFA activities resume. A number of Development programmes are also postponed until LGFA activity resumes.