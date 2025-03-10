Laura Nicholson races to three gold and MVP award in the US

LAURA Nicholson continued her red-hot form in the US by winning THREE titles and being crowned the MVP of the meet at the Mid-American Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships held in Michigan.

Fresh off running a one-mile personal best last month that saw the Ballinascarthy athlete (24) rise to fourth in the all-time Irish indoor women’s list, Laura lit up the MAC championships to become the first-ever University of Toledo athlete to win three individual titles at a conference championship.

First up for Laura on Saturday was gold in the one mile race in a time of 4:43.58, and the former Bandon AC athlete followed this with victory in the 800m with a new personal best time of 2:06.75. To complete her hat-trick of gold medals, Laura stormed to glory in the 3000m (9:29.38).

After her three gold medals in the one day, Laura was then named the MAC’s Most Valuable Performer, highlighting her incredible success for the University of Toledo.

Meanwhile, Ballinacarriga’s Maeve O’Neill won a bronze medal in the women’s 800m in a time of 2:06.61 at the Big East Indoor Track & Field Championships held in Chicago on Saturday.