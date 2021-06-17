Kinsale golfer John Murphy is excited by the challenge turning pro

JOHN Murphy will tee off life as a professional golfer later this month (June 24th-27th) on the Challenge Tour’s Open de Bretagne in France.

The Kinsale man (22) announced on Friday that he has turned professional, leaving behind an impressive amateur career that included a number of notable successes and culminated with a tour de force showing at last month’s Walker Cup in Florida.

Murphy was part of the Great Britain and Ireland team that lost to the US, but the West Cork golfer emerged with his reputation enhanced.

Having finished his marketing course at the University of Louisville, Murphy is returning home to concentrate on the Challenge Tour this summer as he steps into the world of professional golf. Speaking on the Star Sport Podcast recently, the Kinsale Golf Club star said he was ready for the challenge: ‘I know that my good golf is good enough to compete and that’s the main thing for me because I know if I can get myself into a position to be playing my good golf as regularly as possible then I’ll be fine.’

Among his successes as an amateur golfer were winning the Munster Boys in 2016, capturing the St Andrews Links Trophy in 2018, representing Ireland in the Eisenhower Trophy, winning the Mullingar Scratch Cup in 2019, as well as four wins on the US college circuit and, of course, his Walker Cup appearance.

After announcing he has turned professional, Murphy commented: ‘I am very lucky to have had the opportunity to represent Kinsale, Ireland and the University of Louisville over the last number of years. I look forward to continuing to do so as I play golf professionally.

‘I could not be more thankful for the places that I have seen, people I have met and the support I have received as an amaetur golfer.

‘I never thought I’d get to where I am and the last few years have been a dream come true. I can’t thank the people around me enough for helping me to reach this point.

‘The journey so far has been a lot of fun and here’s hoping it only gets better. Excited to take the next step.’