Kilmacsimon men impress while Rosscarbery take top awards in underage

SUNSHINE and the fantastic setting of Schull harbour attracted huge crowds to South West Rowing’s final championship regatta of the season.

With podium positions still available to be won in many categories, it made for a great day’s racing.

For Kilmacsimon, it was all about their men. The club won five men categories – U16, intermediate, senior, pre-veteran and veteran – and are now champions for the season in all these categories. Kilmacsimon also won the pre-veteran women’s race and are 2022 champions in that category as well.

The impressive form of Rosscarbery’s underage crews continued, particularly in the young women categories, where the club won gold in U14, U16 and U18, for the third South West regatta in a row, ensuring that they are crowned 2022 champions in all three. The club’s U14 men also took the title for the season.

For Courtmacsherry, it was their women that impressed, with both its veteran and master crews winning in Schull and topping the table for the season. Its intermediate women crew came second in Schull but are also champions for the season after a great campaign.

At these regattas, the youthful U12 races are often the highlight and the Galley Flash club will be delighted with both its U12 boys’ and girls’ crews winning gold in Schull and being crowned champions for the season. Galley’s senior women are also crowned 2022 champions after a great campaign.

Ring Rowing Club’s standout crews continue to be its U18 men and senior-mixed. Both won in style in Schull, both are now South-West 2022 champions, and both won gold in the county finals.

For Castletownbere, its master men crew continued its pattern of winning at each regatta and are champions for the season.