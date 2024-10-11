Keith Ricken and Fergal McCormack to take over Cork minor football and hurling manager roles

KEITH Ricken (football) and Fergal McCormack (hurling) have been proposed by the County Management Committee as the Cork minor managers for the coming season.

Both proposals will go before the next County Committee on November 5th for approval.

Former Cork senior manager and All Ireland U20 football-winning manager in 2019, Ricken (St Vincent's & MTU) will serve a two-year term having overseen the group at U15 and U16 level for the past two seasons.

Senior All-Ireland winner in 1999, Fergal McCormack (Mallow) will serve a one-year term, also having overseen the respective age groups over the past two years.

Chairperson Pat Horgan said: 'We are thrilled to have people of the calibre and experience of Keith and Fergal to take on such challenging, voluntary roles and we have no doubt that the players involved will benefit hugely from their guidance and instruction.'

Cork GAA Secretary/CEO Kevin O'Donovan said, 'It is a tribute to the work being carried out at underage level that we have such quality people to promote to these management positions and no doubt, both Keith and Fergal will be bringing outstanding support personnel with them also.'

Selectors will be confirmed at the November County Committee meeting.