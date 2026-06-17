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Jack Crowley out of Ireland squad for Nations Championship

June 17th, 2026 8:37 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Jack Crowley out of Ireland squad for Nations Championship Image
Jack Crowley in action for Ireland.

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JACK Crowley will miss Ireland’s upcoming Nations Championship series.

The former Bandon Rugby Club star hasn’t played for Munster since mid-April, having struggled with a leg injury that was diagnosed as a blood vessel issue.

Crowley wasn’t named in Ireland’s 36-player squad that will take on Australia, Japan and New Zealand in July.

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In his absence, it means that Sam Prendergast, Ciarán Frawley and Harry Byrne will compete for the Ireland outhalf spot that the Innishannon man had made his own during the Six Nations.

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