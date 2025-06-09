'I’m excited for what’s to come,' beams Fintan McCarthy after bronze medal at European Rowing Championships

FINTAN McCarthy wasted no time in highlighting just how impressive the bronze medal success of the new-look Irish men’s double was at the European Rowing Championships.

In the Skibbereen rower’s first regatta as a heavyweight, Fintan was paired with Konan Pazzaia (Queen’s University Belfast Boat Club) in the men’s double. Despite just two weeks together in the boat, they powered to an impressive bronze in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The Irish duo finished second in their heat and semi-final before holding off Italy in the A final to take third spot in 6:05.48, behind winners Poland (6:02.93) and Olympic champions Romania (6:03.87) in second place.

‘To put it in perspective, six people in that final are Olympic medallists,’ Fintan explained.

‘We had four Olympic champions in the semi-final. It’s a really stacked field. It’s just so exciting that this new era is working, the training is working, and I’m just excited for what’s to come,’ he added, as he finished his first regatta as a heavyweight with a medal – that’s encouraging for the future as the Skibbereen man is in the early stages of his transition from lightweight to heavyweight.

With Paul O’Donovan sitting the Europeans out, it augurs well that the Irish men’s double is already competitive.

‘We were looking down at the stern and seeing some splits we haven’t even seen in training before,’ Fintan said, reflecting on the A final.

Pazzaia, who picked up his first senior international medal, was full of praise for two-time Olympic gold medallist Fintan.

‘From day one I have been learning so much from Fintan, whether it’s psychologically or physically how to manage my training properly – he teaches me so much, and he teaches everyone really on the squad, such a pioneer for Rowing Ireland and it’s really great to have him.’

Fintan’s twin brother Jake was also in action at the Europeans, competing in the lightweight men’s single – he finished fourth in the A final, just outside the medals. Impressively, Jake had the fastest final 500 metres of the race, but was just over a second behind Mikita Karneyeu who took the bronze medal.

There was more Skibbereen Rowing Club interest as Aisling Hayes was part of the first Irish women’s quad to race at an international regatta. For Aisling, it was also her first international regatta so it’s an experience she will never forget. The Irish quad finished fifth in their semi-final, and then fourth in the B final with a time of 6:28.50 on Sunday, showing significant improvement from their first outing. Aisling was joined in the quad by Claire Feerick (Neptune RC/Oxford Brookes), Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC) and Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC).

Another highlight for Rowing Ireland was Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway Boat Club) winning a silver medal in the women’s single sculls – Fiona was in the Irish women’s four alongside Skibbereen’s Emily Hergarty that won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.