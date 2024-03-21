Hodnett returns to starting line up for Ospreys clash

ROSSCARBREY'S John Hodnett will be back in action this Friday night as Munster prepare for their URC clash away to Ospreys in Swansea.

Hodnett returns after spending over a month on the sidelines with a finger injury. He will line up in the backrow alongside Skibbereen's Gavin Coombes.

The game will be live on TG4 and Premier Sports. Kick off at 7.35pm.

The full squad for the game is named below.

Starting XV:

Mike Haley; Seán O’Brien, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tom Ahern, RG Snyman; John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen (C), Gavin Coombes.

Subs:

Eoghan Clarke, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jack O’Donoghue, Ruadhán Quinn, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.