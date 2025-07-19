Hat-trick hero Duc D’Arry delights at Lyre

BY TIM KELLEHER

DUC D’Arry completed a hat-trick of wins with a commanding performance in the top-grade trot at Lyre on Saturday afternoon.

Owned and trained by Denis O’Reilly from Drimoleague, the in-form trotter hit the front early and led the opening lap. Graal Du Dollar loomed large heading into the final circuit but broke stride in the closing 100 yards, handing the advantage back to Duc D’Arry. Driven by James O’Driscoll, this marked O’Driscoll’s first win under rules.

It was a red-letter day for the O’Reilly family. Biggins, owned by Chris O’Reilly – brother of Denis – claimed victory in the ultra-competitive high-grade pace. As has been the case in recent weeks, this race produced the finish of the day: in a thrilling dash to the line, Biggins edged out Get Me Out Of Here by a nose, with Teddy Camden just a neck back in third.

‘Today was his best run so far this year – he’s moving up in the handicap but is as competitive as ever,’ said winning owner Chris O’Reilly.

The Liam Wallace Next Generation Pace – Leg 2 went the way of Always B Puffing, with John ‘Boy’ Roche. The winner is jointly owned by Joe Gannon and the Roche brothers from Cloughran, Co. Dublin. The Roche family were celebrating again later in the day when For A Few Pearls More cruised to victory in the IHRA/DAFM Future Broodmares Pace.

Hotesse Du Chassin was all the rage in the Future Broodmares Trot, but punters knew their fate early as she broke stride. Jalexia Scott led the opening lap, tracked by Comete Des Landes. The order stayed unchanged until Inspire Me made a decisive move down the back straight and held on for a one-length win over Comete Des Landes. The winner, owned by John Healy from Dunmanway, was confidently handled by Schull-based driver Mike O’Mahony.

Irish Good Dream, a model of consistency for Niall Forbes from Drimoleague, finally got a deserved success in the Grade F & E Trot. Forbes made all the running and never looked in danger, coming home two lengths clear of Hippie Sisu.

Eoin Murphy of Baltimore recorded his customary winner in the Grade G–G2 Pace, where IB Espresso took the honours by three lengths. The winner is owned by IB Stables and trained on-site by Tadhg Murphy.

In the concluding Grade F & E Pace, Robbie Maguire from Kilmallock teamed up with his grandfather, John Boyle from Doneraile, to land the spoils with Streams Of Whiskey.

Racing continues at Lyre on Saturday, July 19th, with the first race off at 2.30pm.