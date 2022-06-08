Harwood predicts bright future for Oz-bound O’Shea

AUSTRALIA-BOUND Erika O’Shea has signed a contract with the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos, the AFLW club has confirmed.

The Macroom teenager (19) and Meath football star Vikki Wall (24) are both joining North Melbourne for the upcoming AFLW season.

All-Star defender O’Shea has been one of the standout players for Cork in her two seasons at senior inter-county level, winning an All-Star award last year.

AFLW talent and performance manager Rhys Harwood is predicting a bright future for O’Shea in her new sporting code.

‘We've been really impressed with the traits and impact Erika has shown with Cork,’ Harwood said.

‘Her speed, agility and ability to cover the ground stand out, as well as her capacity to find a balance between defending and attacking in Gaelic and we think her attributes will give her scope to play through a variety of positions for us.

‘At just 19 years of age, Erika has plenty of upside and is a player who we feel can grow with us over a period of time. She can’t wait to arrive in Melbourne and begin her journey.

‘Erika’s work ethic and drive to get the best out of herself will serve her well as she transitions across to AFLW. To have achieved an All-Star team selection at her age is particularly impressive, and speaks to her level of talent.’