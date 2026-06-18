Haaland on a minute... that's Shane Kingston!

HAALAND on a minute... we know him!

Little did Shane Kingston realise that when he swapped West Cork for Boston this summer, he would end up making headlines back home.

The Caheragh man, kitted out in his Cork jersey, was spotted in the crowd during Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq at Boston Stadium in the World Cup this week.

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Shane, a physics student at UCC, is on a J-1 in America and, with World Cup fever sweeping the US, decided to buy a ticket for Norway's opener.

The Tadhg MacCarthaigh footballer blended in among the Norway supporters in his Cork jersey – but when TV cameras picked him out, the hunt was on to discover the identity of the Rebel fan cheering on Erling Haaland and co.

And it turns out it's a West Cork man!