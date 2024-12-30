Great year for Keith Cronin on and off the road

IT didn’t take last month for Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin to realise that there are more things to life than rallying. Much more indeed, like the continued expansion of the family business and, of course, the birth of a baby daughter (Annie) for Keith and his wife Linda, who attended the Tarmac Rally Championship awards ceremony in Killarney four days previous.

Timing is everything, but unlike rallying, it didn’t come down to seconds or early arrival. Seriously though, it’s been a terrific season for the four-time British Rally champion.

His return to the ITRC after an eight-year hiatus swelled the crowds in Galway with many wondering what to expect. In reality, there was no need to dither on prospects.

The last time Keith and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin contested the Tarmac series (2016), they became the first crew from the R5 era to win the series.

Some eight years later it was business as usual in the West of Ireland. Fastest time on the very first stage gave the opposition plenty to muse about. A few weeks later in the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally, it was another victory.

This was special too as he emulated his uncle Denis, who won the rally back in 2005 with Helen O’Sullivan calling the pacenotes. Family links to the fore.

Within a few days Keith was at the wheel of his Ford Fiesta Rally2 at the Legend Fires North West Rally, the opening round of the British Rally Championship under the catchphrase ‘The Drive for Five’.

‘I thought I was targeting the Tarmac series but it was a last-minute decision to go back to the BRC. It's tough to do the two championships, obviously, with everything else that goes on in a person's life,’ Keith explains. Most of the events were relatively new to him, but that had plusses.

‘I've probably done a lot of the hard work this year in terms of recce (reconnaissance). I was doing most of them from scratch, so at least I have the notes now.’

That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be more of the same in 2025. One could suggest an updated phrase, ‘The drive for five in 2025’, but Keith’s immediate response is ‘We’ll see.”

When discussing this year’s Tarmac series, he exudes a great sense of personal satisfaction tinged with some déjà vu. Comparisons with 2016 is the perfect illustration.

‘It went identical in terms of how I began, winning the first two, and then obviously there were blips in the middle and it went down to the wire with Alistair (Fisher). We had a good battle that year too, so yeah, they were very similar,’ he notes.

He's not taking the political line when he says ‘I think they're both good championships for a lot of reasons.’ However, from a logistical perspective the Tarmac gets the nod.

‘With the exception of Donegal, travel is relatively easy,’ he says. ‘Galway is easy enough to get to, West Cork, Killarney and the Cork ‘20’ are short trips while the Ulster (Newry) and the Circuit are motorway driving. But three days in Donegal and recce and all of that, it’s almost a week away.’

Naturally, having won the BRC four times, its lure is obvious and strengthened by the inclusion of the Jim Clark.

‘I’ve liked that for a long time now. Yeah, I always seem to go well there,’ Keith adds.

A dual bid is far from easy, especially at his level.

‘Only other competitors probably realise it, especially when you're trying to win, the effort that goes into the pacenotes, not to mention the recce.’

Plans for 2025 are already in motion, they have to be. Last-minute.com has no place at the top of either championship where preparation is as important as pace.

As a Manchester United fan, Keith is aware of the Roy Keane saying of ‘fail to prepare, prepare to fail.’ He adds, ‘I'm already trying to put stuff in place for next year and it's December now.’

But that planning also revolves around business and family. With business outlets in Leap, Union Hall, Cork city, Millstreet and Dundrum (County Tipperary), there’s much to consider.

‘It’s demanding but look, I have great staff, we have very good people that work with us and for us, which make my life easier,’ he says.

The Ballylickey driver is adept at time management, he has to be, unlike baby daughter Annie. The question of fatherhood generates happiness and contentment.

‘Good, yeah, I'm enjoying it. Everything went well and everyone is healthy,’ Keith smiles.

The Cronin households are busy and with Daniel, Robert and Colin also involved in the sport, so there’s a lot of planning. Keith is conscious of their plans.

‘I will be involved getting stuff set up for them too, that’s going to take a lot of my time as well. We are going to get Rob to do a few rallies (aside from circuit racing) next year but for the most part, himself and Colin will be racing,’ he says.

Right at the top of the Cronin pyramid – perhaps dynasty may be more appropriate – is Keith’s father Danny. His enthusiasm and dedication to motorsport is infectious and unquestionable.

‘It's nearly an obsession with him,’ Keith laughs. ‘There's no other way you could have the same love of it that he has.’

In terms of a choice of car for 2025, he says: ‘I'm looking at all options for next year and hope to have a decision soon. At the moment, there are a lot of phone calls and emails, so it does take a bit.’

Tyre choice?

‘Lots of talking. When you win a championship, it helps get better deals,’ he says.

Back to BRC chat and a title bid.

‘We're all working people. But in recent seasons Adrien Fourmaux and Chris Ingram have been jettisoned in by M-Sport for a title bid and both were successful.

These guys, they're pretty much at a different level, they are professional drivers. If a professional driver lands again (2025), you're really wasting your time, because we can't match them in seat time to win these championships,’ Keith muses.

It must be noted that he beat both on some stages during their campaigns, but comparison in seat time is non-existent, but once he got a few stages he was at their pace; he was in that elite company.

But such things don’t get him in a lather of sweat. He is now at the stage of his rallying career that he is competing for enjoyment, he doesn’t reflect and contemplate on what could have been, even at WRC level. He’s happy to have won the Tarmac title in 2024. Now Keith and Linda have baby Annie as well. For sure, there's more things to life.