Glengarriff held to draw by late Araglen score

BEARA side Glengarriff drew 0-14 to 1-11 with Araglen in Ballinhassig to open their McCarthy Insurance Group county confined junior B championship account.

The Beara outfit trailed this Group 1 clash by four points at half-time but rallied to lead in the second period.

Ahead by the minimum going into stoppage time, Glengarriff couldn’t kick on and their opponents equalised to ensure it finished honours even.

In the other Group 1 game, Shanballymore beat St Catherines 1-10 to 1-9 in Ballynoe.

Round two’s fixtures have Glengarriff going up against Shanballymore in Carrigadrohid while St Catherines will face Araglen in Glanworth. Both games are at 5pm on Saturday, May 24th.

In Group 2, Clann na nGael and Muintir Bhaire’s group, Ballinacurra beat Brian Dillons 2-17 to 3-9 in Carrigtwohill.

Clann na nGael face Ballinacuura in Cloughduv where the winner is almost certain to progress.

A championship survival tie sees Muintir Bhaire and Brian Dillons clashing in Castletownkenneigh. Both games are scheduled for 5pm on May 24th.