Gavin Sheehan answers the questions that really matter

After Dunmanway jockey Gavin Sheehan rode his 700th winner earlier this month, SEÁN HOLLAND asked the Cheltenham Festival winner the questions that really matter

SEÁN HOLLAND: Tell us, of all the horses you have ridden to hit 700 winners, who is your favourite?

GAVIN SHEEHAN: One Track Mind – I won the Stayers Hurdle in Punchestown on him in 2016. As soon as I sat on him, we just clicked. He was like my baby. He meant a lot to me, a really special horse.

SEÁN: Is there one race you would really love to win?

GAVIN: The Grand National – I loved watching it as a kid. Gold Cups are brilliant but in the Grand National, you need so much luck. So many things need to go right for you on the day. It’s always been a dream of mine to try and win it.

SEÁN: Who is the greatest jockey of all time?

GAVIN: I’ve AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh on par at the top but I think that Paul Townend can surpass them; he’s a brilliant rider. The typical answer would be to go for lads from the past but I just think Paul Townend is class and can end up being the very best.

SEÁN: What was the biggest longshot you’ve ridden to victory?

GAVIN: I rode a horse called House Island for Paul Weber in a bumper in Newbury. I think he went off at 40/1. He got passed out up the straight but fought back to win it.

SEÁN: Which is your favourite course to ride?

GAVIN: Fontwell, Plumpton and Uttoxeter are my most successful but the nicest one would be Sandown over fences. It’s really enjoyable jumping around there.

SEÁN: If you could wish for one thing what would it be?

GAVIN: I would have to say good health for family and friends. I would love to be champion jockey but family and friend’s health comes first.

SEÁN: Who were your Cork sporting heroes?

GAVIN: I always loved Joe Deane, but Roy Keane was the man for me. He was tough and hard on the pitch and he was a big role model for myself.

SEÁN: Let us in on what is your favourite cheat meal?

GAVIN: There isn’t really a cheat meal for me because I’d be eating cheat meals the whole time! I wouldn’t be watching the figure too much. But to pick one, I'd have to say Chinese – beef in black bean sauce or Kung-Po chicken would do it for me.

SEÁN: If you could relive one moment of your life – what would it be?

GAVIN: Winning the World Hurdle in Cheltenham on Cole Harden back in 2015. I had all my family over for it. It was such a fantastic occasion. That was a very special moment for me.

SEÁN: If you weren’t a jockey what would you be working as?

GAVIN: I’d probably be working for my brother as a carpenter!

SEÁN: Skiing or sun holiday?

GAVIN: Oh, definitely skiing. I went for the first time last year and then ended up going three times before the year was out. Skiing in Sweden was unreal but I’d love to try Austria sometime too.

SEÁN: Cheltenham or Aintree?

GAVIN: Aintree. Cheltenham for the racing but Aintree as a venue to ride in is easier. Cheltenham is very tense whereas Aintree is more relaxed and you can enjoy yourself more.

SEÁN: What’s the toughest part of being a jockey?

GAVIN: Driving. No doubt about it, it's driving. Sometimes I could be doing 12 to 14-hour shifts on the road and it can get fairly lonely. I’d try and ring my family as much as possible to break up the journeys but that’s the toughest part of the job without a doubt.

SEÁN: Tell us something we don’t know about you.

GAVIN: I’m actually not a bad golfer. I’d do a bit of golfing when I get a chance. I play off a handicap of eight which is a fairly decent standard of golf. I’m waiting for JP McManus to invite me over to Adare Manor for a round!

SEÁN: Have you any superstitions before a race?

GAVIN: I used to have a lot more than I do now. When you win a race or things are going well I’d stick to the same routine. One thing for me is my hat band has to be on the right way. If there’s writing on it, the writing has to be facing up. Otherwise, I feel that if the writing is upside down then I’ll fall upside down on the course. It’s a bit mad but look, that's the one for me.

SEÁN: What’s your advice to up-and-coming jockeys?

GAVIN: To keep your mouth shut and work hard. Stick at it and work hard enough and something will happen but you have to work harder than everyone else.