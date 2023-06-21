Galway star Shane Walsh to hold upskills camp in Clon

THE Galway footballer who kicked nine points in last year’s All-Ireland senior football final is bringing his Gaelic football UPSKILL camp to Clonakilty, from June 26th.

All-Star award winner Shane Walsh is inviting teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16 years of age to sign up for the camp that is being rolled out across the country.

The Clonakilty camp is the only camp in West Cork.

‘UPSKILL camps will cover all facets of football giving our budding young footballers the ideal environment and necessary tools to reach their full potential,’ Galway star Walsh explained.

The UPSKILL camps are aimed at young people who are not within the age of other camps but still want to further develop their football skills. The upskillers will be given a unique opportunity to learn from expert coaches as well as from inter-county footballers. The talented coaches will offer a well-structured, hands on, action packed four-day programme with guaranteed fun throughout and a lot more.

Each camp will take place from Monday to Thursday, from 10am to 1pm, with a full kit provided including a signed Shane Walsh jersey which has been designed especially for the project. For more information and to sign up, visit www.upskillcamps.ie.