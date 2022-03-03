GAA FIXTURES: Packed schedule as Cork county football leagues throw-in this weekend

THE 2022 Cork GAA club season throws in this weekend, with the opening games in the Cork Credit Unions county football leagues.

This year’s leagues, the first since 2019 to be unaffected by Covid-19, but also the first to take place in the new split-season era, have added interest due to the planned restructuring due to take place later this year.

With all teams now guaranteed at least three championship games, the County CCC felt that a lesser number of league games was appropriate, while the split season means a tighter timeframe and weekends cannot be wasted with uneven groups. A target of ten teams per division and nine games per team was established.

In order to restructure the leagues on a fair basis, the divisions have been split into Groups 1A and 1B, 2A and 2B, 3A and 3B (and 3C football) for 2022. Teams are allocated based primarily on their finishing league position in 2019 and secondly on their championship status for 2022. Groups 1A and 1B are of the same standard, for example, and are evenly graded. In 2023, five divisions of ten teams and one division of 12 teams will be in place in both hurling and football, based on finishing positions at the end 2022.

FIXTURES

FRIDAY, 4TH – Division 1 FL Group A: 8pm, Castlehaven v Newcestown. Division 2 FL Group A: 7.45pm, Nemo Rangers v St Vincent’s; 8pm, Bandon v Dohenys.

SATURDAY, 5TH – Division 1 FL Group A: 12.30pm, Éire Óg v St Finbarr’s. Division 1 FL Group B: 3pm, Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline. Division 2 FL Group A: 4pm, Bantry Blues v Glanworth.

SUNDAY, 6TH – Division 1 FL Group A: 12pm, St Michael’s v Fermoy; 12pm, Kiskeam v Beál Athan Ghaorthaidh; 12pm, Ballincollig v Mallow. Division 1 FL Group B: 12pm, O’Donovan Rossa v Cill na Martra; 12pm, Nemo v Clonakilty; 12pm, Douglas v Valley Rovers; 2.15pm, Ilen Rovers v Clyda Rovers. Division 2 FL Group A: 12pm, Newmarket v Ballydesmond; 12pm, Macroom v Rockchapel. Division 2 FL Group B: 12pm, Kanturk Kanturk v Naomh Abán; 12pm, Mitchelstown v Castletownbere; 12pm, Aghada v Na Piarsaigh; 3pm, Aghabullogue v Dromtarriffe; 3.30pm, Knocknagree v Bishopstown.

