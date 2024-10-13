GAA CLASSICS: The Castlehaven v St Finbarr's Cork Premier SFC semi-final saga

PART 1: MARK’S SPOT ON

2020 Cork PSFC semi-final: Castlehaven 1-13 St Finbarr’s 1-13 (Castlehaven won 4-3 on penalties)

COMETH the hour, cometh Mark Collins as the Castlehaven ace kept his cool to score the winning sudden-death penalty to send his team into the county final. The teams couldn’t be separated after 80 minutes, Steven Sherlock kicking 1-9 (7f) for the Barrs, while Collins and Brian Hurley scored 0-4 apiece for Castlehaven, with Conor Cahalane scoring their goal at Páirc Uí Rinn. To the shoot-out, it was 3-3 after five kicks in, so it was into the dreaded sudden death. Cillian Myers Murray saw his effort come back off the crossbar, presenting Collins with the chance to win an epic – and he delivered.

***

PART 2: THE BARR’S REVENGE

2021 Cork PSFC semi-final: St Finbarr’s 3-16 Castlehaven 3-16 (St Finbarr’s win 5-4 on penalties)

THIS was a game for the ages. Two heavyweights slugging it out. The Barrs led 2-7 to 1-7 at half time. The Haven led 3-9 to 2-8 at the three-quarter mark. It finished level, 3-11 apiece. In extra time Haven went three up. Back came the Barrs, as Steven Sherlock, who finished with 2-10, kicked three in a row. For the Haven, Brian Hurley racked up 2-9, and Michael Hurley chipped in with 1-1. Penalties were needed, again. The drama ratcheted up. When Rory Maguire's effort was saved by Barrs keeper John Kerins, he stepped up to score the winning penalty, the city side winning the shoot-out 5-4. And breathe.

***

PART 3: BARR’S STILL ON TOP

2022 Cork PSFC semi-final: St Finbarr’s 2-17 Castlehaven 1-16

FAR less drama in the 2022 showdown between the two, as the Barrs were good value for this victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It was all square at the break, 1-8 to 0-11, Michael Hurley with the Castlehaven goal, and there was that familiar oh-here-we-go-again feeling, but second-half goals for the city boys from Steven Sherlock and Brian Hayes, both inside the final quarter, decided this showdown. Haven had no complaints after: the best team won.

***

PART 4: CASTLEHAVEN RULE

2023 Cork PSFC semi-final: Castlehaven 1-16 St Finbarr's 2-11

FOR the fourth season in a row, these two battled on the main stage, and it was Castlehaven’s turn to come out on top, thanks to the Hurley brothers, as Michael (0-7) and Brian (0-5) combined for 0-12. A first-minute Jack Cahalane goal was the ideal start for the West Cork side, and they led 1-9 to 1-7 at the break, Steven Sherlock scoring a late penalty for the Barrs. Haven led 1-15 to 1-10 after 53 minutes, and while the Barrs did score a late goal, the champions-in-waiting kept their cool and advanced.