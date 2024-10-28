Flannery and Lawtons shine at Munster championship

West Cork athletes put on a strong showing at the Munster Cross Country Even-Age and Novice Championships last weekend. Despite the yellow warning and gale force winds on a high and hilly course, more than 1,100 athletes descended on Conna for the event.

West Cork was well represented with Caoimhe Flannery (Skibbereen AC) and Finian Lawton (Durrus AC) the top juvenile performers. Caoimhe racing in the u18/u20 combined 4,500m race, finished third overall , clinching an individual bronze in u18 and in u20, and also leading Cork to the gold team medal in both u18 and u20.

Finian finished third in u18 and 4th in u20, clinching gold team medals with Cork in both also. It was a day to remember also for Aoibheann Lawton, older sister of Finian, who claimed the Munster Novice Ladies title over 4,000m. Aoibheann will hope to continue her super form at the National Novice Championships on December 1st.

There were medals for the top 12 individual athletes up to u18, as well as the honour of a Munster vest for the All-Ireland Even-age Championships in Enniskillen on November 17th. The top 10 Cork athletes will also represent Cork in the county category, on the same day.

Other West Cork juvenile athletes who were in the top 12 in Conna were:

U10 Girls Siobhan Lynch 6th and Aria Madden 10th (West Muskerry AC)

U10 Boys 4th Cillian Foley (Courcey AC)

U12 Girls Matilda Cunnane 5th (West Muskerry AC)

U12 Boys Seán O'Donovan 7th (West Muskerry AC),Cormac Murphy 8th (Bandon AC)

U14 Girls Aoife Harte 7th (Bandon AC)

U14 Boys Darragh Moloney 10th (Courcey AC)

U16 Boys Senan Lynch 7th (West Muskerry)

U18 Girls Saoirse Twomey 4th, Éanna Duff 6th (West Muskerry Chloe Anne O'Callaghan 8th (Durrus AC)