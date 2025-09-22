Five-star Clonakilty crowned Carbery U13 champions

CLONAKILTY stamped their quality on a hugely entertaining final of the Carbery U13 A camogie league against Barryroe in Ahiohill to be crowned West Cork champions.

Full-forward Evelyn O'Flynn Meade, a handful throughout, opened the scoring with a cracking goal and she, Ella Forristal, Ella Coakley and Éirinn Coppinger chipped in with some fine scores to send the Clon girls into half-time in a strong position. Barryroe fought back in the second half but Clon were tenacious in defence, as their excellent goalkeeper Leah O'Brien, Abaigeal Stapleton, Laura Harrington and Áine Déiseach led the resistance before Isla Carroll bagged a goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Both teams had dominated the league stages and it was a ferociously contested final, but the Clon girls emerged on top on a scoreline of 5-4 to 1-1.

Mary Harrington, secretary of the Carbery Camogie Board, presented the trophy to Coppinger, the classy Clon captain who had been superb throughout in midfield.

The Clonakilty panel included Leah O'Brien, Aisling Hart, Abaigeal Stapleton, Tess Williamson, Laura Harrington, Áine Déiseach, Juliette O'Donovan, Éirinn Coppinger (captain), Ella Coakley, Alia Khan, Ella Forristal, Isla Carroll, Molly O'Donovan, Evelyn O'Flynn Meade, Ailíse Gleeson, Noa Shnel, Mya Cronin, Kellyann Hourihane, Kate Hayes, Meabh McCarthy and Maeve Calnan.