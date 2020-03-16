First Rebel Óg game played on Bere Island

LAST Saturday week was a novelty for some young footballers from Bere Island – for the first time, they didn’t have to leave the island to play a football game.

Bere Island doesn’t have the numbers underage to form their own team so their players join up with Castletownbere and matches are played on the mainland.

But last weekend, it was different.

For the first ever, a Rebel Óg game was held on Bere Island, as Castletownbere hosted Beál Athan Ghaorthaidh in a Rebel Óg West U16 Football League Division 3 match last Saturday.

‘The game was due to be played in Ballingeary but their pitch wasn’t playable and they agreed to come down to Beara to play the game,’ explained Castletownbere Coiste na nÓg Chairman Noel Murphy.

‘The Castletownbere pitch is out of action at the moment, it is under development and it’s not ready yet, so it was decided to play the game on Bere Island.

‘It was unique for the young players from Bere Island because usually they have to come in to Castletownebere for training and matches so they always have to get the boat, but this time they didn’t have to leave the island to play a football match.’

It was a real adventure too for Ballingeary as they got the ferry over and back to the island, thanks to Brendan Murphy. Castletownbere won 2-10 to 1-6, but for the young footballers from Bere Island, Castletownbere and the visiting Ballingeary team, this is a day out that they won’t forget in a hurry.