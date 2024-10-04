Enya Breen to captain Ireland against Canada

In what will be an incredible honour for Breen, it will also mark the first time a West Cork native captains an Irish senior rugby team.

Breen played an essential part in Ireland's opening 29-27 victory over New Zealand in the WXV1 at BC Place last weekend, and the girls in green will be looking to continue their positive form when they go head-to-head with the host nation on Saturday afternoon.

Durras native Andrea Stock is named among the replacements and could be due to make her first senior appearance on Saturday.

Looking ahead to the game, Ireland Head Coach Scott Beamand said 'We were really pleased to get our campaign off to a winning start last weekend and there has been a real hunger within the group this week to reset the focus. We want to keep momentum going and be a bit better again this week. Character and performance will keep this moving forward.'

'A number of players have earned their opportunity in a green jersey on Saturday having worked hard to compete across the week and it will be a special moment for Enya to lead the team for the first time, supported by our leaders. A strong Canada outfit will provide a different challenge for us and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.'

Saturday’s match is live on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland (v Canada):

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(12)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(28)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(19)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(23)

11. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(11)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(17)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(8)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(9)

2. Clíodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)(36)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(39)

4. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(30)

5. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(8)

6. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)(2)

7. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(9)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(25)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(28)

17. Siobhán McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster)(2)

18. Andrea Stock (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)

19. Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(16)

20. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)(9)

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(18)

22. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(12)

23. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(16)