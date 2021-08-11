Enniskeane crowned 2020 county minor camogie champions

ENNISKEANE won the 2020 county minor championship title for the first time in the club’s history when they defeated Kilbrittain/Timoleague by 1-18 to 0-5 recently in Brinny.

Enniskeane got off to a great start with points from Daire O’Brien and her sister Eimear before Lauren Corcoran poached a goal coming up to the first water break. Meabh Ryan then opened Kilbrittain/Timoleague’s account.

With Ciara O’Donovan, Deirdre Browne and Daire O’Brien to the fore, Enniskeane stayed out in front. Player-of-the-match Emma O’Driscoll was sweeping magnificently at centre back while Katelyn Sheehan, Saoirse Fleming, Aine Corish, Deirdre Browne and Daire O’Brien kept piling on the pressure.

Kilbrittain/Timoleague kept battling all through but Enniskeane stayed on the front foot in the second half as Ellen Murphy and Caitlyn Dineen added four points from play and frees, with Saoirse Fleming, Daire O’Brien, Eimear O’Brien and Lauren Corcoran all on target, too, for the winners.

Enniskeane: Kate Corcoran (captain), Labhaoise McCarthy, Emer Hurley, Katelyn Sheehan, Hazel Browne, Emma O’Driscoll, Danielle O’Neill, Daire O’Brien (0-4), Saoirse Fleming (0-1), Deirdre Browne (0-2), Lauren Corcoran (1-1), Ciara O’Donovan (0-2), Eimear O’Brien (0-8), Aine Corish, Aoife Sheehan, Clara Duggan, Laura Cullinane, Rachel McCarthy, Caragh Hennessy, Lauren Buttimer, Eibhlin Mangan, Emily Corcoran.

Kilbrittain/Timoleague: Chloe McCarthy, Ella Burke, Julie Sheehy, Ciara O’Neill, Etain Coughlan, Mary Butler, Elaine Butler, Kate O’Neill, Caitlyn Dineen (0-1), Ciara O’Shea, Ellen Murphy (0-3), Rachel Butler, Jess Harrington, Shannon Ahern, Meabh Ryan (0-1), Katie Ryan, Stephaine Hodge, Katie Murphy, Margaret Sexton, Caoimhe Moore, Hannah Sexton.