Dunmanway co-driver Donnchadh Burke wins award

IRELAND’S longest running regional rally series, the Top Part West Coast Rally Championship, celebrated its 30th anniversary at its award ceremony at the Rose Hotel, Tralee.

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Limerick co-driver Keith Moriarty took back-to-back victories in the series that concluded with the Fastnet Rally last October. Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin and his Dunmanway co-driver Donnchadh Burke finished as runners-up.

Ballylickey’s Robert and Colin Cronin were amongst the recipients at the Motorsport Ireland Karting Championships Awards in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on Sunday afternoon. Robert took top spot in the Senior Rotax Max series while Colin was third in the IAME X-30 Junior category.