Sport

Drinagh Rangers spot on to capture West Cork Schoolgirls U16 Cup crown

November 12th, 2022 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Drinagh Rangers team that defeated Kilgoban Celtic to win the 2022 SuperValu West Cork Schoolgirls U16 Cup.

Share this article

DRINAGH Rangers were crowned 2022 SuperValu West Cork Schoolgirls U16 Cup winners at the Baltimore Road last weekend.

The Canon Crowley Park club and Kilgoban Celtic served up a marvellous encounter that was level 1-1 at half-time and 2-2 at full-time.

Neither side was able to score a winning goal necessitating a penalty shootout to decide the outcome. Rangers held their nerve in the ensuing penalty shootout, winning 3-0 in what they hope will be the first of an U16 Schoolgirls Premier League and Cup double. 

Kate Horgan and Chloe Cadogan found the net for Drinagh. Roisin Goggin and Molly Harrington scored a Kilgoban team in which Abha O’Sullivan, Rebecca Keane, Lauren O’Connell and Aisling O’Sullivan also impressed. 

Aoife Collins (Curraghnaloughra), Julia Coakley, Ciara Galvin and Emma Hurley played superbly for Drinagh. 

Drinagh Rangers: Aimee Doolan, Aine Collins, Aoife Collins (Drinagh East), Aoife Collins (Curraghnaloughra), Caoimhe Hurley, Caoimhe McCarthy, Carmel Coakley, Chloe Cadogan, Ciara Galvin, Eimear Collins, Elba Medina, Emma Hurley, Julia Coakley, Kate Horgan, Katie Collins, Kelle Doolan, Laura Deasy, Lisa O’Donovan, Niamh Collins Rachel Morgan, Sophie O’Donovan. 

Kilgoban Celtic: Abha O’Sullivan, Ruth O’Connell, Tempy Stock, Rebecca Keane, Aisling O’Sullivan, Ellen O’Donovan, Chloe Daly, Lauren O’Connell, Maedbh Sammon, Julia Cunat Carbo, Louise Murray, Leah Keane, Kate Manning, Leah O’Shea, Molly Harrington, Roisin Goggin, Noirin Creed, Chloe O’Driscoll, Emily French.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.