Drinagh Rangers spot on to capture West Cork Schoolgirls U16 Cup crown

DRINAGH Rangers were crowned 2022 SuperValu West Cork Schoolgirls U16 Cup winners at the Baltimore Road last weekend.

The Canon Crowley Park club and Kilgoban Celtic served up a marvellous encounter that was level 1-1 at half-time and 2-2 at full-time.

Neither side was able to score a winning goal necessitating a penalty shootout to decide the outcome. Rangers held their nerve in the ensuing penalty shootout, winning 3-0 in what they hope will be the first of an U16 Schoolgirls Premier League and Cup double.

Kate Horgan and Chloe Cadogan found the net for Drinagh. Roisin Goggin and Molly Harrington scored a Kilgoban team in which Abha O’Sullivan, Rebecca Keane, Lauren O’Connell and Aisling O’Sullivan also impressed.

Aoife Collins (Curraghnaloughra), Julia Coakley, Ciara Galvin and Emma Hurley played superbly for Drinagh.

Drinagh Rangers: Aimee Doolan, Aine Collins, Aoife Collins (Drinagh East), Aoife Collins (Curraghnaloughra), Caoimhe Hurley, Caoimhe McCarthy, Carmel Coakley, Chloe Cadogan, Ciara Galvin, Eimear Collins, Elba Medina, Emma Hurley, Julia Coakley, Kate Horgan, Katie Collins, Kelle Doolan, Laura Deasy, Lisa O’Donovan, Niamh Collins Rachel Morgan, Sophie O’Donovan.

Kilgoban Celtic: Abha O’Sullivan, Ruth O’Connell, Tempy Stock, Rebecca Keane, Aisling O’Sullivan, Ellen O’Donovan, Chloe Daly, Lauren O’Connell, Maedbh Sammon, Julia Cunat Carbo, Louise Murray, Leah Keane, Kate Manning, Leah O’Shea, Molly Harrington, Roisin Goggin, Noirin Creed, Chloe O’Driscoll, Emily French.