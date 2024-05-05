Drinagh Rangers produce stunning comeback to win West Cork League Women's Cup final

DRINAGH RANGERS 3

LYRE ROVERS 2

DRINAGH Rangers came from two goals down to claim the West Cork League Women's Cup thanks to a 3-2 win over Lyre Rovers in Sunday's decider.

Goals from Meadhbh Coomey and Caroline Buttimer saw Lyre move 2-0 in front in the opening half, and they held that lead at the break.

Rachel O'Donovan pulled a goal back for Drinagh after 61 minutes, before Kathlyn McCarthy levelled to make it 2-2 with 20 minutes remaining. Caroline Beamish then scored a late, late winner as Drinagh got their hands on the cup.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star Sport for full report and reaction